Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.78 and a 200 day moving average of $504.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.01 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

