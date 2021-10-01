Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 152 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $575.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.