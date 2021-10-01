Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after buying an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

