Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.