Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,706.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON PRU traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,455 ($19.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,024. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.17. The firm has a market cap of £38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

