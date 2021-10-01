PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

