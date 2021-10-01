PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PBCRY traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

