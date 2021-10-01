Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,956.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.