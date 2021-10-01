Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,956.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

