Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.67

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 40902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.