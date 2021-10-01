Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Achieves $2.93 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00023035 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $5,387.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00104583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.45 or 0.99934126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.38 or 0.06775781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

