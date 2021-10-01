Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Thor Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $122.76 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.