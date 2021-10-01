Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Lifted by Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

