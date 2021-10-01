Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE QTWO opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

