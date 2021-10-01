Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

AUB stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

