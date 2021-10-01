Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CTBI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $395,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

