Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

