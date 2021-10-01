Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

