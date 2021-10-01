Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. M&T Bank has a one year low of $90.45 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

