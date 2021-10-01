QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00106208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.88 or 1.00114672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.74 or 0.06807015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

