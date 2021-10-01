Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,096 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 184.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $113.82 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

