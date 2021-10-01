Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00006372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $55.44 million and $10.81 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00106273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00143209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.99 or 0.99664394 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.13 or 0.06765189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,178,179 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

