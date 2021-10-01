Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNDB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

