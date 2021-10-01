Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.
