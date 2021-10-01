Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 230102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.