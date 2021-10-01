Ravencoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.11 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $990.15 million and $41.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100530 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,769,015,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

