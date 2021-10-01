Raymond James Boosts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

