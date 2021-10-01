Raymond James Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $651.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.