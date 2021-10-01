Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Martinrea International in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

MRE stock opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.55 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$903.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

