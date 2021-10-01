Raymond James Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $70.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

