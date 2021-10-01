Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFX. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX stock opened at C$6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$424.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.45 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.