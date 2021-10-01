Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Increased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. 44,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

