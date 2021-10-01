Raze Network Price Tops $0.12 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $351,668.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00104583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.45 or 0.99934126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.38 or 0.06775781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

