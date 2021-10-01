RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $487.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

