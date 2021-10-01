Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 369,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,719. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

