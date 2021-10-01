Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877,777 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,293,400 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

