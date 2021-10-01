Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives as well as renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Consistent roll out of vaccine and leniency in capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. Also, it is witnessing robust visitation from a younger demographic. Going forward, the company continues to focus on development projects to drive growth. However, COVID-related mitigation costs and carry costs associated with its closed properties remains a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRR. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.