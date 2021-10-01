Redcentric (LON:RCN) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £213.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Redcentric has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

