RedFOX Labs Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00238165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003037 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

