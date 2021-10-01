Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.58. 146,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

