Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.13

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $521.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

