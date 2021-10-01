Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

