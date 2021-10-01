RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $91,348,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RNR stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.