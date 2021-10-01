Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of RPTX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $973.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

