Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Republic Services stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

