Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

FDS opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $400.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

