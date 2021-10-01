Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.