Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at C$15.01 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$5.78 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

