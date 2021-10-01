Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KOAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 6,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.