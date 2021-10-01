Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,461,000 after acquiring an additional 423,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,258,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,770,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 271,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

