REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.52 Million

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $581.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.90 million and the lowest is $577.03 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 280,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

